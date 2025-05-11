Railway RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 registration deadline extended, check new dates, how to apply, more Railway RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 registration deadline has been extended. All those who have not submitted their application forms can do so before the application window closes. Check new registration last date, eligibility, salary, how to apply, fee, and more.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the registration deadline for the Assistant Loco Pilot or ALP 2025 recruitment process. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Railway RRB ALP Recruitment drive can apply before May 19, 2025. Originally, the last date was scheduled for May 11, 2025. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. The recruitment process involves computer-based test (1), computer-based test (2), computer-based aptitude test (CBAT), Document verification and a Medical Exam. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the notification before submitting their application. No candidate will be entertained after the closure of application window.

Important dates:

Last date for application fee payment for submitted applications: May 21

Dates for modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee: May 22 to 31

Date of reckoning age limit: July 7

Crucial date for validity of educational qualifications and all other certifications: Revised closing date of submission of online application on May 19, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Qualification: 10th pass with ITI or Diploma from a recognized board.

Age limit: 18 – 30 years

Initial Pay: 19,900/- as per pay level in 7 CPC

Medical Standard: A-1

How to apply?

Visit the official website of RRBs.

Click on the 'RRB ALP recruitment 2025 application form'.

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide your essential details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay registration fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the registration form for future reference.

Application fee