Punjab and Sind Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: 100 vacancies out, apply online now!

Punjab and Sind Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Punjab and Sind Bank has started the registration procedure for apprentice posts in various departments. Candidates holding the requisite qualifications and experience can submit application forms for apprentice posts before the closure of application window. According to the official notification, the online registration forms can be submitted between October 16 and 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in.
A total of 100 vacancies have been notified in various departments. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility, how to apply, fees, and other details.
Punjab and Sind Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
- Delhi - 30 Posts
- Punjab - 70 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have completed regular graduation in any discipline. They should be proficient in local language (Reading, Writing, Speaking and Understanding) of state/UT.
Age Limit - 20 to 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms)
Selection Criteria
The final selection will be subject to the verification of eligibility for the post and information furnished in the online application and merit as per HSC/10+2 marks.
How to apply?
- Visit the bank's website, punjabandsindhbank.co.in
- Click on the 'apply online' link under the 'recruitment' tab
- It will redirect you to the login page
- You need to register yourself first
- On successful registration, proceed with the application
- Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay fee and 'submit'
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fee
- SC/ST/PwD - Rs. 100/-+applicable tax+payment gateway charges
- General, EWS, and OBC - Rs. 200/-+applicable tax+payment gateway charges
Documents Required
- 10th/date of birth certificate in support of date of birth
- Printout of contract
- Income tax and asset certificate
- Age relaxation with valid proofs
- Disability certificate
- Caste certificate
- Photo identity proof of name and address
- Two passport-size photographs similar to as per registration on the portal
- Any other relevant documents in support of eligibility