Punjab and Sind Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: 100 vacancies out, apply online now!

Punjab and Sind Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Punjab and Sind Bank has started the registration procedure for apprentice posts in various departments. Candidates holding the requisite qualifications and experience can submit application forms for apprentice posts before the closure of application window. According to the official notification, the online registration forms can be submitted between October 16 and 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in.

A total of 100 vacancies have been notified in various departments. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility, how to apply, fees, and other details.

Punjab and Sind Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Delhi - 30 Posts

Punjab - 70 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have completed regular graduation in any discipline. They should be proficient in local language (Reading, Writing, Speaking and Understanding) of state/UT.

Age Limit - 20 to 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms)

Selection Criteria

The final selection will be subject to the verification of eligibility for the post and information furnished in the online application and merit as per HSC/10+2 marks.

How to apply?

Visit the bank's website, punjabandsindhbank.co.in

Click on the 'apply online' link under the 'recruitment' tab

It will redirect you to the login page

You need to register yourself first

On successful registration, proceed with the application

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay fee and 'submit'

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwD - Rs. 100/-+applicable tax+payment gateway charges

General, EWS, and OBC - Rs. 200/-+applicable tax+payment gateway charges

Documents Required