OSSSC TGT Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 2,696 vacancies, apply now at osssc.gov.in

OSSSC TGT Recruitment 2025 registration process has been started for 2,686 vacancies. Candidates who wish to become teachers can submit their application forms before the closure of the application window. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other details.

Published : Dec 31, 2024 19:17 IST, Updated : Dec 31, 2024 19:45 IST
OSSSC TGT 2025 registration begins
Image Source : OSSSC TGT 2025 REGISTRATION BEGINS OSSSC TGT 2025 registration begins

OSSSC TGT Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has started the registration process for recruitment to the various teaching positions. Candidates who wish to become teachers can submit their application forms through the official website, ossc.gov.in. 

Through this recruitment process, a total of 2,696 vacancies will be filled in different departments. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms before the closure of the application window. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by January 31. However, the registration window will remain open till January 22, 2025. Candidates have been advised to check eligibility, qualification, age limit, salary before submitting the application forms. 

OSSSC TGT Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Total Number of Posts - 2,696

Posts Vacancies
TGT Arts 29
TGT- PCM  29
TGT Science- CBZ 33
Hindi Teacher 83
Sevak/Sevika 2043
Sanskrit Teacher 71
Physical Education Teacher 105
Tribal Language Teacher- Soura 31
Tribal Language Teacher- Kuvi 36
Tribal Language Teacher- Kui 38
Tribal Language Teacher- Oram 5
Tribal Language Teacher- Munda/ Mundari 13
Tribal Language Teacher- Sadri 2
Tribal Language Teacher- Bhyan 5
Tribal Language Teacher- HO
Tribal Language Teacher- Santali 26
Tribal Language Teacher- Juang 8
Tribal Language Teacher- Desia 36 
Tribal Language Teacher- Gadaba 7
Tribal Language Teacher- Kisan 5
Tribal Language Teacher- Koya 12
Tribal Language Teacher- Bonda 3

OSSSC​ TGT Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • TGT (Arts)- B.Ed./Sanskrit degree or graduation in Arts or commerce with 50 per cent overall from a recognized university. 3-year integrated B.Ed./M.Ed. from an NCTE-recognized institution. or A four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed. program with 50 per cent marks overall.
  • TGT (Science): Graduation in science, B.Tech/B.E. with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognized university and a bachelor's degree in education or a three-year integrated B.Ed. M.Ed. program from an NCTE-recognized institution.
  • Hindi teacher - Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks in Hindi as one of the electives, optional, pass or honors subjects.
  • Sanskrit Teacher - Graduation with Shiksha Shashtri (Sanskrit) from a recognized university and Sanskrit as one of the electives, optional, honors, or pass subjects from a recognized university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate.
  • Physical Education Teacher: 12th pass or its equivalent examination a C.P.Ed., B.P.Ed., or M.P. Ed from a recognized board or university.
  • Teacher (Telugu): Graduation in Arts having Telugu as a subject with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and Telugu B.Ed. from a University/Institution recognised by NCTE.
  • Urdu Teacher: Alim/Fazil with 50% marks and B.Ed/Urdu B.Ed from NCTE OR Ba(Persian) with 50% and B.Ed Urdu/B.Ed from NCTE.

Salary

  • Physical Education Teacher: Pay Matrix Level 6 (Cell-1), Rs. 23,600/- to Rs. 74,800/- per month
  • Hindi, Telugu, Urdu & Sanskrit Teacher: Pay Matrix Level 6 (Cell-1), Rs. 23,600/- to Rs. 74,800/- per month
  • TGT Arts, TGT Science (PCM) & TGT Science (CBZ): Pay Matrix Level 9 (Cell-1), Rs. 35,400/- to Rs. 112400/- per month

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, osssc.gov.in.
  • Click on “Apply Online”.
  • Click on the “Registered User” tab if you are already registered and if you are a new user then click on the “New User” tab.
  • Now, fill out your application form with the correct details for the posts for which you wish to apply
  • Upload all your required documents, upload a scanned photograph and signature, and click on submit.
  • Download your application form for OSSSC TGT Recruitment 2025 for future reference
