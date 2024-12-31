OSSSC TGT Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 2,696 vacancies, apply now at osssc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : OSSSC TGT 2025 REGISTRATION BEGINS OSSSC TGT 2025 registration begins

OSSSC TGT Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has started the registration process for recruitment to the various teaching positions. Candidates who wish to become teachers can submit their application forms through the official website, ossc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment process, a total of 2,696 vacancies will be filled in different departments. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms before the closure of the application window. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by January 31. However, the registration window will remain open till January 22, 2025. Candidates have been advised to check eligibility, qualification, age limit, salary before submitting the application forms.

OSSSC TGT Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Total Number of Posts - 2,696

Posts Vacancies TGT Arts 29 TGT- PCM 29 TGT Science- CBZ 33 Hindi Teacher 83 Sevak/Sevika 2043 Sanskrit Teacher 71 Physical Education Teacher 105 Tribal Language Teacher- Soura 31 Tribal Language Teacher- Kuvi 36 Tribal Language Teacher- Kui 38 Tribal Language Teacher- Oram 5 Tribal Language Teacher- Munda/ Mundari 13 Tribal Language Teacher- Sadri 2 Tribal Language Teacher- Bhyan 5 Tribal Language Teacher- HO 9 Tribal Language Teacher- Santali 26 Tribal Language Teacher- Juang 8 Tribal Language Teacher- Desia 36 Tribal Language Teacher- Gadaba 7 Tribal Language Teacher- Kisan 5 Tribal Language Teacher- Koya 12 Tribal Language Teacher- Bonda 3

OSSSC​ TGT Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

TGT (Arts)- B.Ed./Sanskrit degree or graduation in Arts or commerce with 50 per cent overall from a recognized university. 3-year integrated B.Ed./M.Ed. from an NCTE-recognized institution. or A four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed. program with 50 per cent marks overall.

TGT (Science): Graduation in science, B.Tech/B.E. with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognized university and a bachelor's degree in education or a three-year integrated B.Ed. M.Ed. program from an NCTE-recognized institution.

Hindi teacher - Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks in Hindi as one of the electives, optional, pass or honors subjects.

Sanskrit Teacher - Graduation with Shiksha Shashtri (Sanskrit) from a recognized university and Sanskrit as one of the electives, optional, honors, or pass subjects from a recognized university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Physical Education Teacher: 12th pass or its equivalent examination a C.P.Ed., B.P.Ed., or M.P. Ed from a recognized board or university.

Teacher (Telugu): Graduation in Arts having Telugu as a subject with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and Telugu B.Ed. from a University/Institution recognised by NCTE.

Urdu Teacher: Alim/Fazil with 50% marks and B.Ed/Urdu B.Ed from NCTE OR Ba(Persian) with 50% and B.Ed Urdu/B.Ed from NCTE.

Salary

Physical Education Teacher: Pay Matrix Level 6 (Cell-1), Rs. 23,600/- to Rs. 74,800/- per month

Hindi, Telugu, Urdu & Sanskrit Teacher: Pay Matrix Level 6 (Cell-1), Rs. 23,600/- to Rs. 74,800/- per month

TGT Arts, TGT Science (PCM) & TGT Science (CBZ): Pay Matrix Level 9 (Cell-1), Rs. 35,400/- to Rs. 112400/- per month

How to apply?