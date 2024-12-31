OSSSC TGT Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 2,696 vacancies, apply now at osssc.gov.in

OSSSC TGT Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has started the registration process for recruitment to the various teaching positions. Candidates who wish to become teachers can submit their application forms through the official website, ossc.gov.in.
Through this recruitment process, a total of 2,696 vacancies will be filled in different departments. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms before the closure of the application window. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by January 31. However, the registration window will remain open till January 22, 2025. Candidates have been advised to check eligibility, qualification, age limit, salary before submitting the application forms.
OSSSC TGT Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
Total Number of Posts - 2,696
|Posts
|Vacancies
|TGT Arts
|29
|TGT- PCM
|29
|TGT Science- CBZ
|33
|Hindi Teacher
|83
|Sevak/Sevika
|2043
|Sanskrit Teacher
|71
|Physical Education Teacher
|105
|Tribal Language Teacher- Soura
|31
|Tribal Language Teacher- Kuvi
|36
|Tribal Language Teacher- Kui
|38
|Tribal Language Teacher- Oram
|5
|Tribal Language Teacher- Munda/ Mundari
|13
|Tribal Language Teacher- Sadri
|2
|Tribal Language Teacher- Bhyan
|5
|Tribal Language Teacher- HO
|9
|Tribal Language Teacher- Santali
|26
|Tribal Language Teacher- Juang
|8
|Tribal Language Teacher- Desia
|36
|Tribal Language Teacher- Gadaba
|7
|Tribal Language Teacher- Kisan
|5
|Tribal Language Teacher- Koya
|12
|Tribal Language Teacher- Bonda
|3
OSSSC TGT Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- TGT (Arts)- B.Ed./Sanskrit degree or graduation in Arts or commerce with 50 per cent overall from a recognized university. 3-year integrated B.Ed./M.Ed. from an NCTE-recognized institution. or A four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed. program with 50 per cent marks overall.
- TGT (Science): Graduation in science, B.Tech/B.E. with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognized university and a bachelor's degree in education or a three-year integrated B.Ed. M.Ed. program from an NCTE-recognized institution.
- Hindi teacher - Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks in Hindi as one of the electives, optional, pass or honors subjects.
- Sanskrit Teacher - Graduation with Shiksha Shashtri (Sanskrit) from a recognized university and Sanskrit as one of the electives, optional, honors, or pass subjects from a recognized university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate.
- Physical Education Teacher: 12th pass or its equivalent examination a C.P.Ed., B.P.Ed., or M.P. Ed from a recognized board or university.
- Teacher (Telugu): Graduation in Arts having Telugu as a subject with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and Telugu B.Ed. from a University/Institution recognised by NCTE.
- Urdu Teacher: Alim/Fazil with 50% marks and B.Ed/Urdu B.Ed from NCTE OR Ba(Persian) with 50% and B.Ed Urdu/B.Ed from NCTE.
Salary
- Physical Education Teacher: Pay Matrix Level 6 (Cell-1), Rs. 23,600/- to Rs. 74,800/- per month
- Hindi, Telugu, Urdu & Sanskrit Teacher: Pay Matrix Level 6 (Cell-1), Rs. 23,600/- to Rs. 74,800/- per month
- TGT Arts, TGT Science (PCM) & TGT Science (CBZ): Pay Matrix Level 9 (Cell-1), Rs. 35,400/- to Rs. 112400/- per month
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, osssc.gov.in.
- Click on “Apply Online”.
- Click on the “Registered User” tab if you are already registered and if you are a new user then click on the “New User” tab.
- Now, fill out your application form with the correct details for the posts for which you wish to apply
- Upload all your required documents, upload a scanned photograph and signature, and click on submit.
- Download your application form for OSSSC TGT Recruitment 2025 for future reference