OSSC CGL prelims 2024 admit card to be out today - how to download

OSSC CGL prelims 2024 admit card: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will soon release the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared in the OSSC CGL prelims 2024 exam can download their call letters from the official website of OSSC, ossc.gov.in.

In order to download OSSC CGL prelims 2024 admit card, the candidates are required to use their login credentials on the login page. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download OSSC CGL prelims 2024 call letters.

OSSC CGL prelims 2024 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, ossc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'OSSC CGL prelims 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your registeration number, date of birth and other details

OSSC CGL prelims 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save OSSC CGL prelims 2024 admit card for future reference

OSSC CGL prelims 2024 exam schedule

According to the official announcement, the OSSC CGL prelims 2024 exam will be conducted on October 20 in a single shift in the pen and paper mode in 30 districts.

OSSC CGL prelims 2024 exam pattern

OSSC CGL prelims 2024 exam will consist of 150 questions, carrying a total of 150 marks. The exam duration will be 150 minutes. There will be a negative marking for answering incorrect answers. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Those who clear the OSSC CGL prelims 2024 exam will be eligible to appear in the mains exam. The final selection of the candidates will be based on overall performance in the written (Prelims, mains) and interview. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 586 vacancies in group B and C posts. For more details, visit on the official website of OSSC for latest updates.