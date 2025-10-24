ONGC Apprentice Recruitment Registration 2025: Check eligibility criteria, selection process ONGC Apprentice Recruitment Registration 2025: The candidates who wish to apply for ONGC apprentice positions can do it on the official website- ongcindia.com. The registration process for the ONGC apprentice posts will be concluded on November 6.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC apprentice recruitment registration has started, the candidates who wish to apply for ONGC apprentice positions can do it on the official website- ongcindia.com. The registration process for the ONGC apprentice posts will be concluded on November 6, 2025. A total of 2,623 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Graduate Apprentice: The candidate should have a degree in any discipline (B.A / B.Com / B.Sc / B.B.A/ B.E./ B.Tech) from a recognized University.

Diploma Apprentice: The candidate should holding a Diploma in the relevant field from a recognized University.

Trade Apprentice: The candidate should be 10th or 12th passed and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant field.

Age Limit: The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 24 years.

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam as stipulated in the advertisement.

Pay scale

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9000 Diploma Apprentice: Rs 8000 Trade Apprentice: Rs 7000.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Know how to apply at ongcindia.com

To apply for ONGC apprentice post 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ongcindia.com and click on ONGC apprentice registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay ONGC apprentice application fee and click on submit. Save ONGC apprentice application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ongcindia.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 online application

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.

For details on ONGC apprentice recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- ongcindia.com.