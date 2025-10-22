ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application begins for 2,623 posts at ongcindia.com; how to apply ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: A total of 2,623 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Know how to apply for ONGC apprentice posts at ongcindia.com.

New Delhi:

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC has commenced the application process for various apprentice posts in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of ONGC- ongcindia.com.

A total of 2,623 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process for the ONGC apprentice posts will conclude on November 6, 2025.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply at ongcindia.com

To apply for ONGC apprentice post 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ongcindia.com and click on ONGC apprentice registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay ONGC apprentice application fee and click on submit. Save ONGC apprentice application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website, ongcindia.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 online application'

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Graduate Apprentice: The candidate should have a degree in any discipline (B.A / B.Com / B.Sc / B.B.A/ B.E./ B.Tech) from a recognized University.

Diploma Apprentice: The candidate should holding a Diploma in the relevant field from a recognized University.

Trade Apprentice: The candidate should be 10th or 12th passed and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant field.

Age Limit: The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 24 years.

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam as stipulated in the advertisement.

Pay scale

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9000

Diploma Apprentice: Rs 8000

Trade Apprentice: Rs 7000.

For details on ONGC apprentice recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- ongcindia.com.