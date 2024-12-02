NHM Bihar CHO 2024 recruitment exam cancelled due to paper leak

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NHM Bihar CHO 2024 recruitment exam cancelled

NHM Bihar CHO 2024 recruitment: The State Health Committee (SHS), Bihar has postponed the community health officer (CHO) exam against advertisement number 07/2024 due to allegations of a paper leak. This recruitment initiative is intended to fill approximately 4,500 positions across various departments of the National Health Mission (NHM). Reports indicate that Patna Police has received information about paper leaks at various exam centres. Consequently, the examination for the recruitment of CHO for 4,500 positions has been cancelled.

Police detained several individuals

In response to blacklisted exam centers, Patna Police conducted raids on 12 exam centers, including Ramakrishnanagar. During the investigation, simultaneous raids were carried out on 12 online centers on Sunday, resulting in the detention of several individuals. The Patna Police also sealed two examination centers. The detained individuals are being interrogated, and numerous items and documents seized from the exam centers are being investigated.

New Date Soon

NHM Bihar CHO 2024 recruitment exam was scheduled to be conducted on December, 1, 1 and 2. The exam was postponed after the reports of paper leaks at various exam centres. The board has yet not given any specific date for conducting the exam. It is expected that the new date of the NHO CHO 2024 will be out soon. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.