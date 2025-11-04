Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jobs
  3. NABARD Grade A recruitment notification 2025 out at nabard.org; check eligibility, selection process

NABARD Grade A recruitment notification 2025 out at nabard.org; check eligibility, selection process

NABARD Grade A recruitment 2025: The NABARD Grade A registration will commence on November 8, the candidates can apply for Grade A post on the official website- www.nabard.org till November 30.

Apply for NABARD Grade A post at nabard.org
Apply for NABARD Grade A post at nabard.org Image Source : Image: PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released recruitment notification for the Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025 position. The candidates who wish to apply for NABARD Grade A post can do so on the official website- www.nabard.org. 

NABARD Grade A recruitment is being held for various specialised streams including Finance, Agriculture, Engineering, HR, and Rajbhasha. The NABARD Grade A registration will commence on November 8, the candidates can apply for Grade A post on the official website- www.nabard.org till November 30. 

To apply for NABARD Grade A post, candidates need to visit the official website- nabard.org and click on NABARD Grade A application process link. Enter details in the NABARD Grade A application form and upload required documents. Pay NABARD Grade A application fee and click on submit. Save NABARD Grade A application form PDF and take a print out. 

NABARD Grade A Registration 2025: Steps to apply at nabard.org 

  • Visit the official website- nabard.org 
  • Click on NABARD Grade A application process link  
  • Fill NABARD Grade A application form with details 
  • Pay NABARD Grade A application fee and click on submit 
  • Save NABARD Grade A application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2025: Important dates 

  • Application process date: November 8 
  • Last date to apply online: November 30 
  • Last date to pay application fee: November 30. 

Eligibility criteria 

  • Chartered Accountant: The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree and ICAI membership. 
  • Finance: The candidates should possess BBA/BMS (Finance/Banking), MBA/PGDM (Finance), achelor of Financial & Investment Analysis. 
  • Computer: The candidates should possess Bachelor’s or Master’s in CS, IT, Electronics, Data Science, ML, AI. 

For post-wise details on eligibility criteria, please visit the official website- nabard.org. 

Application fee 

The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 800. For the reserved category candidates- SC/ST/PWBD, the application fee is Rs 150 

For details on NABARD Grade A recruitment 2025, please visit the official website-  www.nabard.org

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs
Nabard
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\