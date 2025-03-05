MP TET 2024 Result declared on esb.mp.gov.in, how to download MP TET 2024 Result has been declared. All those who appeared in the MP TET 2024 exam can download their results by visiting the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Check direct link here.

MP TET 2024 Result: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the results of the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) 2025. Candidates who took to the exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. MP TET 2024 Result link can be accessed at esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP TET 2024 exam was conducted on November 10 in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9 am to 11.30 am and Shift 2 from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

To download the MP TET 2024 Result, candidates need to enter their 13-digit application number and their date of birth on the portal. Follow the steps below to download your scorecards:

The scorecard includes important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, category, date of birth, examination name, subject-wise marks, and total marks secured.

MP TET 2024 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'MP TET 2024 Result'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit.

MP TET 2024 Result will appear on the screen.

Download and save MP TET 2024 Result for future reference.

MP TET 2024 Result download link

Passing Marks

To qualify for the exam, candidates in the general category must obtain at least 60 per cent of the marks in the written exam. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and those who are physically challenged, the minimum required marks are 50 per cent.

What's next?

Candidates who meet these qualification criteria will be eligible for the document verification round. The date and time for this round will be announced soon. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.