Registration Alert: IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024 application ends today - direct link, fee, more

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024 registration: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IPBS) is going to close the registration window for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment today, August 28. All those candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so through the official website, ibps.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,455 vacancies for PO posts and 896 vacancies for SO posts. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the written test, and interview. The IBPS PO prelims exam is scheduled for October 19 and 20. The IBPS SO prelims exam will be conducted on November 9. All those who qualify for the prelims exam will be called for the main exam. Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a bachelor's degree in the relevant field from a recognized university. Candidates can refer to the official notifications for more details.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 20 years and 30 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of IBPS , ibps.in

, ibps.in Click on the notification that reads, 'PO/SO recruitment apply online'

A new page appears

Click on the notification reading, 'Common Recruitment Process for probationary officers/management trainee - XIII' or 'Common Recruitment Process for Specialist Officer- XIV'

A new window will open

Now, click on the registration tab

Enter your basic details such as name, contact number, email id

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PBS category are required to pay Rs. 175 including GST while the other category candidates have to pay Rs. 850/- including GST.

IBPS SO Apply Online: Click Here to Apply Now

IBPS PO 2024 Apply Online Link- Click Here to Apply