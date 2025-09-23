KTET May answer key 2025 out at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in; Know how to raise objections KTET May answer key 2025: The candidates can check and download KTET answer key on the official website- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Know how to raise objections on KTET answer key

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPV) has released the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2025 provisional answer key. The candidates can check and download KTET answer key on the official website- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. To download KTET May answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and click on answer key link. KTET answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save KTET May answer key PDF and take a print out.

KTET answer key 2025: Steps to download at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Visit the official website- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Click on KTET answer key PDF link

KTET answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save KTET answer key PDF and take a print out.

KTET answer key 2025: How to raise objections at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

The candidates can raise objections on KTET May answer key on the official website pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. To raise objections on KTET answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and click on answer key objection window. Choose questions you wish to raise objections. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Upload answers and supporting document PDF. Pay KTET answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save KTET answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections received on answer key, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the KTET result. To download KTET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and click on KTET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. KTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save KTET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

KTET scorecard 2025: Steps to download at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Visit the official website- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in Click on KTET scorecard PDF link Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth KTET scorecard PDF will be available for download Save KTET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on KTET, please visit the official website- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.