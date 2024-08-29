KPSC KAS prelims Answer Key 2024 released at kpsc.kar.nic.in; how to download

KPSC KAS answer key 2024: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the answer keys for the post of Gazetted Probationer Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ on its official website. CAndidates who appeared in the said exam can download provisional answer keys from the official website of KPSC, kpsc.kar.nic.in. The commission conducted the exam for the post of Gazetted Probationer Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ on August 27, 2024, across the state. The candidates can now evaluate their marks by referring to the provisional answer keys. In case of any doubt or query against KPSC KAS Answer Key 2024, may raise objections on the official website, kpsc.kar.nic.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download answer keys.

How to raise objections?

Candidates who have any doubts about the KAS prelims answer key, may raise objections through the online mode. The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 50/- per question in the form of IPO/DD drawn in favour of the Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission,' to the commission. Also, the candidates are required to attach the objection to the answer key with supporting materials from standard reference books. The last date for raising objections is September 4. A panel of subject matter experts will review the objections and release the final answer keys if required.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 384 posts for Gazetted Probationer Group ‘A’ and ‘B’. The selection procedure involves prelims, mains and interview. All those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam.