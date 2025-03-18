ITBP constable recruitment 2025 against sports quota, apply for 133 vacancies - how to apply, fee, more ITBP constable recruitment 2025 registration procedure is underway. Those who are interested in applying for ITBP constable recruitment 2025 can submit their application forms by April 2, 2025. Check application procedure, fee, and other details.

ITBP constable recruitment 2025 against sports quota: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Constable positions against sports quota in Group C (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) categories. Candidates who are interested in applying can submit their applications by visiting the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date for submitting the application forms is April 2, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 133 posts of Constables through sports quota. Candidates can check eligibility, the selection process, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have passed 10th or equivalent qualification from a recognized board.

Sports qualification

Only those players who have participated or won medals in the levels of competition in the Olympics, World Championship, Asian Games, Asian Championship, Youth Olympic Games, Youth/Junior Asian Championship & Youth/Junior Commonwealth Championship/SAF Games during the period from April 3, 2023 to April 2, 2025 are eligible to apply.

Candidates will be given marks for any one highest medals secured by him/her between April 3, 2023, and April 2, 2025. If any candidate has secured more than one medal in a particular competition, in that case, he/she shall be awarded marks for only the highest medal/position secured in the competition and marks given to him for separate competitions shall not be included in overall sports achievements.

Age Limit- 18 to 23 years (Relaxation in age limit as per the relevant recruitment rules)

How to apply?

Visit the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the relevant recruitment.

Register yourself by providing basic details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Review ITBP constable recruitment 2025 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Application Fee