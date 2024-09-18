Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
ISRO HSFC Recruitment: Applications invited for MO, Scientist and other posts, registrations begin tomorrow

ISRO HSFC Recruitment notification has been released for various posts including medical officer, scientist, draughtsman, fitter and other posts. Check qualification, selection criteria and other details below.

September 18, 2024
ISRO HSFC Recruitment 2024 Notification out
ISRO HSFC Recruitment 2024 Notification out

 ISRO HSFC Recruitment 2024: The Indian Space Research Organization- Human Space Flight Centre has invited applications for various recruitment posts including Medical Officer- SD, Draughtman-B, and Assistant (Rajbhasha). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at the official website, hsfc.gov.in. The last date for submission is October 9.

Important dates

  • Commencement of online applications: September 19
  • Last date for submission of online application: October 9

Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer SD (Aviation Medicine / Sports Medicine) - 2 Posts

  • Medical Officer SC - 1 Post

  • Scientist/Engineer - SC- 10 Posts

  • Technical Assistant - 28 Posts

  • Scientist Assistant - 1 Post

  • Technician B - 43 Posts

  • Draughtsman - B - 13 Posts

  • Assistant (Rajbhasha) - 5 Posts

 

Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:  

  • Medical Officer SD (Aviation Medicine / Sports Medicine) - MBBS with MD degree in relevant discipline with 60 per cent marks.
  • Medical Officer SC - MBBS degree with 2 years experience
  • Scientist/Engineer - SC- ME/M.Tech degree in relevant trade.
  • Technical Assistant - ME/M.Tech. Degree in relevant trade
  • Scientist Assistant - Diploma in Engineering in Related Trade / Branch.
  • Technician B - Bachelor Degree in  Science B.SC in Related Trade with First Class.
  • Draughtsman - B - Class 10th Matric Exam with ITI Certificate in Related Trade / Branch.
  • Assistant (Rajbhasha) - Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream with a Minimum of 60%

Selection Criteria

The selection involves a written test, and a skill test/interview. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for the next recruitment procedure. The details of the same will be communicated in due course.

How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before the deadline. The online application forms can be accessed at the official website of HSFC, hsfc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to carefully check the notification before submitting their online applications.

Official Notification

