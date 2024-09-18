ISRO HSFC Recruitment: Applications invited for MO, Scientist and other posts, registrations begin tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ISRO HSFC Recruitment 2024 Notification out

ISRO HSFC Recruitment 2024: The Indian Space Research Organization- Human Space Flight Centre has invited applications for various recruitment posts including Medical Officer- SD, Draughtman-B, and Assistant (Rajbhasha). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at the official website, hsfc.gov.in. The last date for submission is October 9.

Important dates

Commencement of online applications: September 19

Last date for submission of online application: October 9

Vacancy Details

Medical Officer SD (Aviation Medicine / Sports Medicine) - 2 Posts

Medical Officer SC - 1 Post

Scientist/Engineer - SC- 10 Posts

Technical Assistant - 28 Posts

Scientist Assistant - 1 Post

Technician B - 43 Posts

Draughtsman - B - 13 Posts

Assistant (Rajbhasha) - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer SD (Aviation Medicine / Sports Medicine) - MBBS with MD degree in relevant discipline with 60 per cent marks.

Medical Officer SC - MBBS degree with 2 years experience

Scientist/Engineer - SC- ME/M.Tech degree in relevant trade.

Technical Assistant - ME/M.Tech. Degree in relevant trade

Scientist Assistant - Diploma in Engineering in Related Trade / Branch.

Technician B - Bachelor Degree in Science B.SC in Related Trade with First Class.

Draughtsman - B - Class 10th Matric Exam with ITI Certificate in Related Trade / Branch.

Assistant (Rajbhasha) - Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream with a Minimum of 60%

Selection Criteria

The selection involves a written test, and a skill test/interview. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for the next recruitment procedure. The details of the same will be communicated in due course.

How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before the deadline. The online application forms can be accessed at the official website of HSFC, hsfc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to carefully check the notification before submitting their online applications.

Official Notification