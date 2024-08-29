Indian Railways links DigiLocker to its recruitment portal for hiring process: How will it help job aspirants?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA DigiLocker offers secure access to authentic digital documents equivalent to physical ones.

In a piece of good news for lakhs of job aspirants, the Indian Railways has integrated DigiLocker to its recruitment portal for the hiring process, allowing candidates to link their digital documents and potentially reducing the hiring process from 18-24 months to six months.

What is DigiLocker

How will it help job aspirants?