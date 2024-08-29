Indian Railways links DigiLocker to its recruitment portal for hiring process: How will it help job aspirants?

In a piece of good news for lakhs of job aspirants, the Indian Railways has integrated DigiLocker to its recruitment portal for the hiring process, allowing candidates to link their digital documents and potentially reducing the hiring process from 18-24 months to six months.
What is DigiLocker
DigiLocker, a digital document platform from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, offers secure access to authentic digital documents equivalent to physical ones.
How will it help job aspirants?
- The Indian Railways said the integration with DigiLocker will streamline document verification and reduce fraudulent submissions as the Railway Board has mandated DigiLocker for all recruitment processes. The integration system will digitally handle document verification, medical check-ups, and appointment letters.
- The Indian Railways has conducted two major exams after COVID pandemic, involving over 23.7 million candidates, and recruited 130,581 individuals.
- With this integration system, the Indian Railways can now access candidates' documents faster as the DigiLocker documents are pulled electronically from the government's records, chances of fraud are low.
- The DigiLocker integration to the hiring process will help simplify the complex and long recruitment process.
- Notably, the Indian Railways and other recruitment agencies that accept DigiLocker documents save a lot in administrative overhead by minimising paper use, and curtailing the verification process.