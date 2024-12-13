Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025: Notification out, 10th, 12th pass can apply - check details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment Notification out

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025: Indian Navy has released a notification for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (Executive Branch) of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation Course for course commencing Jun 2025 onwards at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms online from December 29 to January 10.

A total of 15 vacancies for the post of short service commission in executive (Information technology) will be recruited. The selection process involves shortlisting of application based on candidates qualifying degree marks and the final merit list released by SSB. Check eligibilty, vacancy breakup, how to apply, application fee, and what are documents required for submitting application forms below.

Vacancy Details

SSC Executive (Information Technology) - 15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have graduated/post-graduated or are in the final year (regular/integrated) with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA. or Candidates who have obtained a degree in Engineering (regular/integrated) with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA/System from such foreign university/college/ institution. The university/college/institution should be recognised by the Government of India for an Engineering Degree/equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities established under AIU, Act 1973.

Age Limit - 02 Jul 2000 to 01 Jan 2006

Pay and allowances: The basic pay of Sub Lt. starts from Rs. 56,100/- alongwith other allowances as admissible.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the merit list released by SSB. Candidates declared fit in the medical examination would be appointed subject to police verification, character verification &availability of vacancies in the entry. Initially, the selection of the candidates would be done based on the candidate's marks in the qualifying degree. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

How to fill Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025 application form?

Visit the official website of Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment'

Register yourself by providing basic details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fields such as e-mail address, mobile number are mandatory fields and need to be filled.

Upload documents, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

There will be no fee. Candidates can submit their application forms directly on the official website within the timeframe. For reference, candidates can visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.