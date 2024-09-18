Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
Indian Army invites applications for TGC 41 course commencing in July 2025, apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Army TGC 41 Recruitment 2024 notification has been released on the official website of the Indian Army. Candidates who wish to serve the country have a huge opportunity to submit their online applications. The registration window will close on October 17. Check more details here.

Updated on: September 18, 2024
Army TGC 41 Recruitment 2024 notification
Image Source : PTI Army TGC 41 Recruitment 2024 Notification out

Army TGC 41 Recruitment 2024: The Indian Army has invited applications for the 141st Technical Graduate Course (TGC-141) commencing in Jul 2025 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. Interested and eligible male Engineering Graduates can submit their applications online at the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date for submission of the application is October 17. 

Important dates

  • Commencement of online applications: September 18
  • Last date for submission of online application: October 17

Vacancy Details

  • Civil Engineering - 8 Posts

  • Computer Science Engineering - 6 Posts

  • Electrical Engineering- 2 Posts

  • Electronics Engineering - 6 Posts

  • Mechanical Engineering - 6 Posts

  • Misc Engineering - 2 Posts

 

Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Age Limit: 20 to 27 years as on 01 Jul 2025. (Candidates born between 02 Jul 1998 and 01 Jul 2005, both dates inclusive).

Selection Criteria

The selection involves shortlisting of applications and interviews. Those who qualify in both stages will be called for a medical exam. The details of the same will be communicated in due course.

Candidates will be put through a stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2. Those who fail in Stage 1 will be returned on the same day. The duration of SSB interviews is five days, and details of the same are available at the official website of the Directorate General of Recruiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. This will be followed by a medical examination for the candidates who get recommended after Stage 2.

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website of Indian Army, indianarmy.nic.in.
  • Navigate the link to the online applications
  • Register yourself before proceeding to the online application forms
  • On successful registrations, proceed with the application form
  • Upload documents, pay application form, and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

  • General / OBC : 200/-
  • All others: No Fee

Direct link to apply

