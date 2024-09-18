Indian Army invites applications for TGC 41 course commencing in July 2025, apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Army TGC 41 Recruitment 2024 Notification out

Army TGC 41 Recruitment 2024: The Indian Army has invited applications for the 141st Technical Graduate Course (TGC-141) commencing in Jul 2025 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. Interested and eligible male Engineering Graduates can submit their applications online at the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date for submission of the application is October 17.

Important dates

Commencement of online applications: September 18

Last date for submission of online application: October 17

Vacancy Details

Civil Engineering - 8 Posts

Computer Science Engineering - 6 Posts

Electrical Engineering- 2 Posts

Electronics Engineering - 6 Posts

Mechanical Engineering - 6 Posts

Misc Engineering - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Age Limit: 20 to 27 years as on 01 Jul 2025. (Candidates born between 02 Jul 1998 and 01 Jul 2005, both dates inclusive).

Selection Criteria

The selection involves shortlisting of applications and interviews. Those who qualify in both stages will be called for a medical exam. The details of the same will be communicated in due course.

Candidates will be put through a stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2. Those who fail in Stage 1 will be returned on the same day. The duration of SSB interviews is five days, and details of the same are available at the official website of the Directorate General of Recruiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. This will be followed by a medical examination for the candidates who get recommended after Stage 2.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of Indian Army, indianarmy.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the online applications

Register yourself before proceeding to the online application forms

On successful registrations, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application form, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

General / OBC : 200/-

All others: No Fee

Direct link to apply