India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration to begin tomorrow at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; details here India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The candidates can apply on the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till February 14, 2026. The recruitment drive will be held for 28,740 GDS posts.

New Delhi:

The India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts registration will commence on the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in on Saturday, January 31. The candidates can apply on the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till February 14, 2026. The recruitment drive will be held for 28,740 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for India Post GDS post. To apply for India Post GDS post, candidates need to visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in and click on India Post GDS registration link. Fill the India Post GDS application form with details and upload required documents. Pay India Post GDS application fee and click on submit. Save India Post GDS application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Click on India Post GDS registration link

Fill India Post GDS application form with details

Upload the documents required

Pay India Post GDS application fee and click on submit

Save India Post GDS application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Registration begins: January 31

Last date to apply: February 14

Last date to pay application fee: February 16

Application correction window: February 18- 19, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have passed class 10th from a recognized school education board with Maths, local language and English as a core subjects.

Age Limit

The age of the candidates applying for these posts should be between 18 years and 40 years.

Application fee

General and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee, whereas SC, ST and female candidates are exempt from fee payment.

Pay scale

The pay scale will vary from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month. For details on post-wise pay scale of GDS post, please visit the official website- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.