IBPS SO 2024 prelims scorecard out- here's direct link, cut-off marks, and main exam dates

IBPS SO 2024 prelims scorecard: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the prelims Specialist Officer (SO) scorecard today, December 11. All those who appeared in the IBPS SO 2024 prelims exam can download their scorecards from the official website, ibps.in.

The facility to download IBPS SO 2024 prelims scorecard will remain available from December 11 to 18. The candidates can download their scorecards using their registration number, password, and captcha. The link to the IBPS SO 2024 prelims scorecards can be accessed by scrolling down.

How can I check my IBPS SO Prelims 2024 scorecard?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Navigate the link to the 'IBPS SO Prelims 2024 scorecard'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details

IBPS SO Prelims 2024 scorecard will appear on the screen

Download IBPS SO prelims 2024 scorecard and save it for future reference

What's next?

All those who have qualified for the IBPS SO prelims 2024 exam can appear for the mains exam which is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2024. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS SO Prelims 2024: Cut off Marks

Posts GENERAL OBC EWS SC ST IT Officer 36 36 16.77 36 32.63 Agricultural field officer 51 51 51 51 46 Rajbhasha Adhikari 16.25 16.25 16.25 16.25 8.50 Law officer 33.13 28.50 28.13 25.50 17.63 HR/Personnel 43.25 43.25 40.88 43.25 43 Marketing Officer 17.25 17.25 16.75 17.25 15.13

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 896 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies in different organisations. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the prelims, mains and interviews. Those who have qualified in the prelims exam can appear for the mains exam. The institute conducted the IBPS SO 2024 prelims exam on November 9 and declared the result on December 3, 2024. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of IBPS for latest updates.