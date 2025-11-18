IBPS RRB Prelims admit card 2025 out at ibps.in; how to download IBPS RRB Prelims admit card 2025: IBPS RRB Prelims exam is scheduled to be held between November and December. The candidates who will appear for the IBPS RRB Prelims exam can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- ibpsreg.ibps.in.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the hall ticket for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Preliminary exam 2025. The candidates who will appear for the IBPS RRB Prelims exam can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- ibpsreg.ibps.in. The IBPS RRB Prelims hall ticket login credentials are- registration number and password.

The IBPS RRB Prelims exam is scheduled to be held between November and December. To download IBPS RRB Prelims hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibpsreg.ibps.in and click on IBPS RRB Prelims admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number and password. IBPS RRB Prelims hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save IBPS RRB Prelims admit card 2025 PDF and take a print out.

IBPS RRB Prelims hall ticket 2025 at ibpsreg.ibps.in; how to download

Visit the official website- ibpsreg.ibps.in

Click on IBPS RRB Prelims admit card 2025 PDF link

Enter registration number and password as the login credentials

IBPS RRB Prelims admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save IBPS RRB Prelims hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS RRB Prelims hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

IBPS RRB Prelims exam centre guidelines

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on IBPS RRB Prelims, please visit the official website- ibps.in.