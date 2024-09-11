IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2024 prelims result expected soon at ibps.in, when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2024 prelims result is expected today, September 11.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release the results for the probationary officer exam 2024. All those who appeared in the IBPS RRB PO 2024 prelims exam can download their results from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in, once it is out.

As per the media reports, the results are expected to be announced today, September 11. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of the results. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

On September 4, the bank released the IBPS RRB PO prelims result for a limited group of candidates, on its website, Results for the rest of the groups are expected to be announced soon. Once the results are announced, the candidates will be able to check IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2024 prelims cut-off marks and scorecards on the official website.

IBPS RRB PO 2024 prelims exam was conducted on August 3 and 4, 2024 at various exam centres whereas IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 exam was conducted on August 10, 17, and 18, 2024. A total of 9, 923 vacancies will be filled for 9923 group A officers (scale-I, II and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose) through this recruitment process in regional rural banks.

How to download IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2024 prelims result?

Visit the official website, ibps.in

Navigate the link to the 'IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2024 prelims results'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide essential details

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2024 prelims result will appear on the screen

Download and save IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2024 prelims result for future reference

What after results?

Those who have qualified in the IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2024 prelims will be eligible to appear in the mains exam. As per the official schedule, the Officers Scale II and III single exam and the Officers Scale I mains exam are scheduled for September 29, 2024. The RRB Clerk mains exam is tentatively set for October 6, 2024. The candidates will be intimated about the exact exam schedule in due course.