IBPS RRB CRP XIII Prelims admit cards 2024 soon; pre-exam training link available on ibps.in

IBPS RRB CRP XIII Prelims admit cards 2024 soon

IBPS RRB CRP XIII admit cards 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release the admit cards for the upcoming Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XIII) for recruitment of Group 'A'- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group 'B'- Office Assistants (Multipurpose). The pre-exam training process of the registered candidates is underway at the various exam centres. All those who register for the IBPS RRB 2024 pre-exam training can download the call letters from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. The facility to download IBPS RRB CRP XII 2024 pre-exam training admit card is July 27. The link to the PET admit cards is available at ibps.in. It should be noted that by merely attending the Pre-Examination Training no candidate acquires any right to be selected.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 9,995 vacancies including 5,585 multifunctional office assistant posts.

IBPS RRB CRP XIII Recruitment 2024: Prelims Exam in August

The institute has scheduled the preliminary exam for IBPS CRP XIII 2024 for August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18 for office assistant and officer scale 1. The officer scale 2 and 3 exams are set for September 29. The main exam for Officer Scale 1 will also be conducted on September 29, with the main test for office assistants taking place on October 6.

IBPS RRB CRP XIII Prelims admit card date

IBPS RRB CRP XIII prelims admit card will be released in July/August. The candidates can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to access them at ibps.in. The easy steps to download IBPS RRB CRP XIII admit cards are given below.

How to download IBPS RRB CRP XIII admit cards?