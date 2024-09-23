Monday, September 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jobs
  4. IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 Result to be out soon: How to download

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 Result to be out soon: How to download

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 Result will soon be released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates who appeared in the said exam can check their scorecards by visiting the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2024 16:17 IST
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 Result soon
Image Source : FILE IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 Result soon

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release the results of the clerk prelims exam 2024. All those who appeared in the IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Once out, the candidates will be able to access the scorecard link on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Those who will qualify in the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 will be eligible to appear in the mains exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on October 6. The main exam for probationary officers (PO) is set for September 29 and the admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website.

How to download IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 result?

  • Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 Result'
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your login credentials
  • IBPS RRB  Clerk 2024 result will appear on the screen
  • Download the IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 result and save it for future reference

Details on the scorecards

Candidates can check the following details on their scorecards. In case of an error, they can immediately contact the exam recruiting body for rectification.

  • Candidate's Name
  • Roll Number or Registration Number 
  • Category or Sub-category 
  • Percentile Percentage
  • Qualifying Status
  • Name of the Exam 
  • Number of Candidates 
  • Registered Maximum Marks 
  • Marks Secured in Each Subject
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jobs News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement