IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 Result to be out soon: How to download

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release the results of the clerk prelims exam 2024. All those who appeared in the IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Once out, the candidates will be able to access the scorecard link on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Those who will qualify in the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 will be eligible to appear in the mains exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on October 6. The main exam for probationary officers (PO) is set for September 29 and the admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website.

How to download IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 result?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 Result'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your login credentials

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download the IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 result and save it for future reference

Details on the scorecards

Candidates can check the following details on their scorecards. In case of an error, they can immediately contact the exam recruiting body for rectification.