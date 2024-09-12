IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Prelims Result 2024: How to download scorecards?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS RRB Clerk PO Prelims Result 2024 soon

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Prelims Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon announce the results of the probationary officers and clerk exams. As per the media reports, the results are expected to be announced anytime. However, there is no official confirmation of the release date and time. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS RRB PO 2024 and IBPS Clerk 2024 prelims exam can download the scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Once the results are out, the candidates can download the scorecards from the official website of IBPS, ibps. in.

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Prelims Results expected date and time

Earlier, the bank recruiting body announced the IBPS RRB PO prelims exam 2024 results for a limited group of candidates. All those who have received the SMS on their registered numbers can check their examination update. The results for the IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2024 and probationary officer prelims are expected to be declared anytime. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website.

How to download IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Prelims Result 2024?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Navigate the link to the IBPS RRB Clerk, PO prelims Result 2024

It will redirect you to the login page

Now, enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO prelims Result will appear on the screen

Download and save IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2024 prelims for future reference

What's next?

All those who qualify in the IBPS RRB Clerk, PO prelims exam will be eligible to appear in the mains exam. As per the tentative schedule, IBPS RRB PO and Clerk will take place on September 29 and October 6, 2024. Candidates will get the exact schedule once the results are announced. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS for latest updates.