IBPS RRB Clerk 2024: Reserve list out, check scale 1 officer provisional allotment result

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment result for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) XII recruitment 2024. Candidates who were waiting for the provisional allotment list can download the reserve list from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

According to the official notice, the IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 Reserve list for officers (Scale 1, 2, and 3) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) has been uploaded on the official website, ibps. in. The facility to download the provisional allotment list will be available from October 29 to November 28. The institute has released the allotment letter for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts in 17 states only.

How to download IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 reserve list?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Navigate the link to the 'Result for CRP-RRB XII Office Assistant (Provisional Allotment - Reserve List)'

It will redirect you to a login page

Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 reserve list will appear on the screen

Check and download IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 reserve list for future reference

According to the official statement, the provisional letters have been allocated based on merit and preference, following government reservation policies and various administrative guidelines issued by the Government of India. In instances where two or more candidates received the same score, the merit order was determined by date of birth, with preference given to the older candidate, as per standard practice. Candidates can directly download the reserve list by clicking on the provided link below.

Notably, IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 reserve list does not guarantee provisional allotment to/recruitment by the RRBs. In the event of RRBs providing further vacancies, provisional allotment will be carried out for the candidates in the reserve list subject to vacancies being provided within one year after the date of provisional allotment, reads information bulletin.