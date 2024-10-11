IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2024 out at ibps.in - exam pattern, marking scheme, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2024 out

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the prelims admit cards for probationary officers. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO Prelims 2024 exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2024 download link can be accessed at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2024 download facility will remain available from October 11 to 20. The candidates have been advised to download the Probationary Officers prelims admit card as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. Along with the admit cards, the bank recruiting authority has released a handout for the guidance of the candidates for appearing in the online preliminary exam for CRP PO/MT-XIV Probationary Officers/Management Trainees.

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Navigate the link to the 'IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your credentials and submit

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2024 for future reference

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2024 download direct link

IBPS PO Prelims 2024: Exam Pattern

IBPS PO Prelims 2024 exam consists of objective tests for 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour consisting of three sections - English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Aptitude. Candidates can check the marking scheme below.