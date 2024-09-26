IBPS clerk result 2024 soon: Check latest updates on office assistants prelims scorecards

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IBPS clerk result 2024 soon

IBPS clerk result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to announce the Office Assistant (called RRB Clerk) Prelims results soon. As per the calendar, the results are scheduled for September 2024. However, there is no official confirmation of the exact date and time for the announcement of the result. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024 exam can download the scorecards from the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS clerk result 2024 expected date

Notably, the exam authority will first announce the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result and then scorecards on its official website. Those who qualify in the Office Assistant (called RRB Clerk) Prelims exam 2024 will be called for the mains exam, which is tentatively scheduled for October 6. It is expected that the results will be announced before the exam date. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of IBPS for latest updates.

How to download IBPS clerk result 2024?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Navigate the link to the 'IBPS clerk result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide credentials and click on 'submit' button

IBPS clerk result will appear on the screen

Download and save IBPS clerk result 2024 for future reference

Details on Scorecard

Name of the Candidate

Father's Name

Category & Sub Category

State applied for

Prelims Exam Date

Qualifying Status

This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,923 officer and assistant vacancies at regional rural banks through the recruitment drive. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidates' performance in the written test and interview. Those who will qualify in both stages of the written test (prelims, mains) will be called for the next recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.