IBPS Clerk Result 2024: CRP-RRB Office Assistant (Multi Purpose) prelims exam scorecards out, direct link here

Image Source : IBPS IBPS Clerk prelims scorecard out

IBPS Clerk Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecards of the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XIII) for Recruitment of Group "B" - Office Assistants (Multipurpose). All those who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the scorecards can be accessed at ibps.in.

The facility to download IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 scorecards will remain available from September 30 to October 5. The candidates are advised to download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 scorecards?

Visit the official website, ibps.in

Navigate the link to the 'Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XIII) for Recruitment of Group "B" - Office Assistants (Multipurpose)'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your registration number, roll number, date of birth and captcha

Click on login

IBPS Clerk prelims scorecards will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 scorecards

IBPS RRB Clerk prelims exam 2024 was conducted on August 10, 17 and 18 and the results were announced on September 27. All those who have not checked their result can do so by visiting the official website. The link to the results will remain available till October 4.

Details mentioned on scorecards

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Registration number

Category

Marks scored in each section

Overall marks

Qualifying Status

Cut off for each section

Overall cut off marks

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 exam are eligible to appear in mains exam scheduled for October 6. The admit cards for the same are already uploaded on the official website. The candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.