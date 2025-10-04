IBPS Clerk prelims analysis 2025: Check difficulty level; answer key, result date IBPS Clerk prelims analysis 2025: IBPS Clerk prelims is being held in fours shifts today. Check difficulty level, answer key and result date.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk Prelims exam 2025 is being conducted today, October 4. The Clerk prelims will be held in four shifts, the candidates who had appeared in shift one and two analysed the difficulty level as moderate. Section-wise, the difficulty level of Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability were analysed as moderate, while English Language paper reviewed as easy. The IBPS Clerk prelims will be held next on October 5 and 11.

IBPS Clerk prelims analysis 2025: How to check marks through answer key

IBPS Clerk prelims unofficial answer key is available on various portals. The candidates can check and download IBPS Clerk prelims answer key from various portals. To download IBPS Clerk prelims unofficial answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the private portals and click on unofficial answer key PDF link. IBPS Clerk prelims unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save IBPS Clerk prelims unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

The candidates can check marks through the downloaded IBPS Clerk prelims unofficial answer key PDF.

IBPS Clerk prelims answer key date 2025

IBPS Clerk prelims answer key will soon be released. The candidates can check and download IBPS Clerk prelims answer key PDF on the official website- ibps.in. To download IBPS Clerk prelims answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on answer key PDF link. IBPS Clerk prelims answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save IBPS Clerk prelims answer key PDF and take a print out.

IBPS Clerk prelims answer key 2025: How to raise objections at ibps.in

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on IBPS Clerk prelims answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supportive document PDF

Save IBPS Clerk prelims answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS Clerk prelims result date 2025

IBPS Clerk prelims result is likely to be announced by November first or second week, days before the Mains exam scheduled to be held on November 29.

For details on IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.