IBPS Calendar 2025 released for PO, Clerk, RRB, SO exams - check complete schedule

IBPS exam 2025 calendar: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative exam calendar 2025-26 for various recruitment exams. Candidates preparing for IBPS recruitment 2025 exams can check the exam calendar on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

According to the notice, the IBPS RRB prelims exam 2025 for Officer Scale 1 will be held on July 27, August 2, and 3. The IBPS RRB Mains exam 2025 for Officer Scale I is scheduled for September 13, and the office assistant exam on November 9. The exam for Officer mains exam for Scale 2 and 3 will also be conducted on September 13. Office Assistant Prelims Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, September 6 and September 7.

PSBs – CRP PO/MT-XV, CRP SPL-XV & CRP CSA -XV

Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees

(PO/MT) Specialist Officers

(SPL) Customer Service

Associates (CSA) Preliminary

Examination October 4, 5, and 11 November 23 December 6, 17, 13 and 14 Main Examination November 29 January 4, 2026 February 1, 2026

IBPS Recruitment 2025: Registration Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will commence the registration process online. The candidates will have to upload the following documents during the registration procedure.

Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective notification – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their “live photograph” at the time of application either by using webcam or mobile phone.

Candidates have been advised to visit official website of IBPS www.ibps.in regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Is IBPS calendar 2025 out?

Yes, the official IBPS exam 2025 calendar has been released on the official website, ibps.in.

Q. What is IBPS RRB exam date 2025?

IBPS RRB Exam 2025 for PO & Clerk Prelims has been announced. Candidates can check the details in the provided article or PDF.

Q. Do IBPS releases exam calendar every year?

Yes, IBPS releases exam calendar at the beginning of the year for every banking exam.