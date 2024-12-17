Tuesday, December 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jobs
  4. How many government jobs have been provided in UP in last few years? Know stats here

How many government jobs have been provided in UP in last few years? Know stats here

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a brief of the jobs provided in the last few years in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly today, December 17. Check stats here.

Reported By : Ruchi Kumar Edited By : Nidhi Mittal
New Delhi
Published : Dec 17, 2024 14:01 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 14:28 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced 7 lakh jobs provided across departments, including 1.60 lakh in education and 1.56 lakh in police. He emphasised reservation compliance and transparency in recruitment. In the previous government, 56 out of 86 posts were filled from one caste. In the SP government, the chairman of the UP Public Service Commission was someone who was not even fit to be a teacher.

Two crore youth secure job

Earlier, in a function organized to distribute appointment letters to 701 selected foresters, the chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, the government is ensuring transparency in the recruitment process and bringing an end to nepotism. He stated that the state's economy has doubled in seven and half years. More than seven lakh youth secured jobs and two crore connected to employment in the last seven and half years. 

He also added that 20 per cent of all recruitment positions in Uttar Pradesh are reserved for women and a significant number of candidates will be selected in the upcoming police recruitment drive.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jobs News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement