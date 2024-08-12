Haryana Primary Teachers Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 1,456 vacancies at hssc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana Primary Teachers Recruitment 2024

Haryana Primary Teachers Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Primary Teachers. Individuals can submit their application forms at the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in. The last date for submitting the online application is August 21. The last date for submitting the application fee is August 23.

This recruitment is being done to recruit a total of 1,456 vacancies of primary teachers for the year 2024. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test. Candidates are advised to check educational qualifications, age limit, selection criteria and other details before submitting their application forms.

Vacancy Details

No. of posts - 1,456

General - 607 Posts

SC - 300 Posts

BC - 242 Posts

BCB - 170 Posts

EWS - 71 Posts

ESM Gen - 50 Posts

ESM SC - 6 Posts

ESM BCA- 5 Posts

ESM BCB - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education; OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education following the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations 2002; OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.); and Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET). Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 42 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms.

Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test.

Exam Pattern

The written exam will be Bilingual (English & Hindi). There shall be no negative marking for wrong answer. The total no. of questions will be 100 with weightage of 0.95 marks for each question. A candidate has to fill one option compulsorily out of five options given.

How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit their application forms through the online mode at hssc.gov.in. Candidates can register themselves by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Advt. 05/2024 - Online Application For Primary Teachers (PRT)'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to register yourself

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form carefully, and upload documents

Pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee