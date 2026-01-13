Haryana HSSC Police Constable registration 2026 begins at hssc.gov.in; steps to apply HSSC Police Constable registration 2026: The candidates can apply for HSSC Police Constable post on the official website- hssc.gov.in till January 25. Know how to apply

New Delhi:

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Police Constable application process has started, the candidates can apply for HSSC Police Constable post on the official website- hssc.gov.in.

To apply for HSSC Police Constable post, candidates need to visit the official website- hssc.gov.in and click on HSSC Police Constable post. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save HSSC Police Constable application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- hssc.gov.in

Click on HSSC Police Constable application process link

Fill the application form with details and upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save HSSC Police Constable application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

HSSC Police Constable Registration Dates 2026

HSSC Police Constable application process begins- January 11

Last date to submit HSSC Police Constable application- January 25.

The HSSC Police Constable recruitment drive is being held for a total of 5,500 constable vacancies. The vacancies are for 4,500 male constables posts, 600 female constables posts, GRP- 400.

HSSC Police Constable Selection Process

The HSSC Police Constable selection process will contain written exam, physical test, document verification and medical check-up.

HSSC Police Constable Exam Pattern

HSSC Police Constable exam paper will consist of sections- General Knowledge, Reasoning, Maths, Hindi, English, Computer Knowledge, Haryana GK, and NCC. The duration of the paper is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

HSSC Police Constable Physical Test

Male

Height- 170 cm

Chest- 83- 87 cm

Race- 2.5 kms

Time- 12 mns

Female

Height- 158 cm

Race- 1 km

Time- 6 mns.

For details on Haryana Police Constable recruitment exam 2026, please visit the official website- hssc.gov.in.