Haryana HPSC Assistant Profeesor Recruitment 2024 notification released; apply online from August 7 | Details

Haryana HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 notification out

Haryana HPSC Recruitment 2024 Notification: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in various subjects in the Higher Education Department. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from August 7. The application submission window will remain open till August 27. No applications after the due course will be considered.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 2,424 vacancies in different departments, of these, 1,273 vacancies are reserved for the General category, 429 are for SC, 361 for BCA, 137 for BCB, 124 are for ESM, and 106 are for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. Candidates are advised to check educational qualifications, how to apply, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor: Candidate should have a good academic record with a master's degree with 55 per cent marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from a recognized university, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. The candidate should know Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matric standard. Also, the candidate should have qualified NET or been awarded a PhD degree. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details on qualifications.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation of the candidates as per government norms).

How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit applications online through the official website of HPSC, hpsc.gov.in.

Application Fee