ECGC PO admit card 2025 out at ecgc.in; how to download ECGC PO admit card 2025: ECGC PO exam is scheduled to be held on January 11. The candidates can check and download ECGC PO hall ticket on the official website- ecgc.in.

New Delhi:

The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment exam 2025. ECGC PO exam is scheduled to be held on January 11. The candidates who will appear for the ECGC PO exam can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- www.ecgc.in. To download ECGC PO hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website- www.ecgc.in and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. ECGC PO hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save ECGC PO hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

ECGC PO admit card 2025: Steps to download at ecgc.in

Visit the official website- www.ecgc.in

Click on ECGC PO hall ticket 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

ECGC PO hall ticket 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save ECGC PO admit card 2025 PDF and take a print out.

ECGC PO hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

ECGC PO exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the ECGC PO admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on ECGC PO exam, please visit the official website- www.ecgc.in.