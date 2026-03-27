DSSSB result 2026 out for AS0, Combined Exam Posts; direct link

New Delhi:

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the tier one exam results for the Combined Examination Scheme and Assistant Section Officer (ASO). The candidates who had appeared for the DSSSB Combined Examination Scheme and ASO exams can check the results on the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in.

The candidates who had appeared for DSSSB ASO, Combined Exam Posts can check the result on the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in. To download DSSSB ASO, Combined Exam Posts scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in and click on ASO, Combined Exam Posts scorecard PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. DSSSB ASO, Combined Exam Posts respective scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save DSSSB ASO, Combined Exam Posts respective scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in

Click on DSSSB ASO, Combined Exam Posts scorecard PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SSSB ASO, Combined Exam Posts respective scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save DSSSB ASO, Combined Exam Posts respective scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download DSSSB AS0, Combined Exam Posts roll-number wise list

The candidates can check and download DSSSB AS0, Combined Exam Posts roll-number wise list PDF on the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in. To download DSSSB AS0, Combined Exam Posts roll-number wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in and click on ASO, Combined Exam Posts roll-number wise list PDF link. DSSSB AS0, Combined Exam Posts roll-number wise PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DSSSB AS0, Combined Exam Posts roll-number wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in

Click on DSSSB AS0, Combined Exam Posts roll-number wise list PDF link

DSSSB AS0, Combined Exam Posts roll-number wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save DSSSB AS0, Combined Exam Posts roll-number wise list PDF and take a print out.

The Combined Examination Scheme covers multiple posts - Lower Division Clerk, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II, Junior Stenographer, among others. The Tier One exam was held on multiple dates between October 1 and 30, 2025.

For Assistant Section Officer post, the tier one exam was held between August 18, 22 and 27, 2025.

For details on DSSSB AS0, Combined Exam Posts recruitment, please visit the official website - dsssbonline.nic.in.