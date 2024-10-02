Delhi Home Guard CBT 2024 admit cards released at homeguard.delhi.gov.in, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Home Guard Admit Card 2024

Delhi Home Guard CBT 2024 admit cards: The Directorate General of Home Guards has released the admit cards for the home guard positions. Candidates who applied for Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024 exam can download call letters from the official website, homeguard.delhi.gov.in.

To download Delhi Home Guard CBT 2024 admit cards, the candidates must log in using their registration number, date of birth, and other details. Candidates can download Delhi Home Guard CBT 2024 admit cards following the easy steps below.

How to download Delhi Home Guard CBT 2024 admit cards?

Visit the official website, homeguard.delhi.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'Delhi Home Guard CBT 2024 admit cards'

It will redirect you to the login page

Registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page

Delhi Home Guard CBT 2024 admit cards will appear on the screen

Download and save Delhi Home Guard CBT 2024 admit cards for future reference

Delhi Home Guard CBT 2024 admit cards

Delhi Home Guard CBT 2024 is scheduled for October 6 at various exam centres. Candidates can check their exam schedule on their call letters.

The recruitment drive aims to enlist 10,285 Home Guard Volunteers. The selection process consists of several stages including PET, PMT, CBT, and Document verification. It begins with the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) to assess candidates' physical attributes. This is followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which evaluates their physical endurance and strength. After passing the PET, candidates must take a Written Examination (CBT) to test their knowledge and aptitude. Those who pass the exam proceed to the Document Verification stage, where their eligibility and credentials are confirmed. Finally, candidates undergo a Medical Examination to ensure they meet the required health standards for the role.