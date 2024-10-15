CGPSC State Service 2023 interview postponed- new dates soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CGPSC State Service 2023 interview postponed

CGPSC State Service 2023 interview: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the interview round for the State Service 2023 exam due to unavoidable reasons. Candidates who qualified for the interview round are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates as the commission has yet not specified the new date of conducting interviews.

According to the official notice, the new date of the interview will be communicated in due course of time. Along with the revised date, the commission will issue the CGPSC SSE 2024 document verification on the official website. The commission has postponed the interview due to an increase in the number of candidates following the appointment of new members and the acting chairperson. The CGPSC State Service 2023 interview and document verification process was originally scheduled to be conducted from October 14 to November 11. The commission announced the results of the CGPSC SSE Mains 2024 written test on October 1, 2024, with 703 candidates being shortlisted for the next procedure.

The State Services Main exam was conducted from June 24 to 26 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and the second shift from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. On June 27, the exam was conducted in a single shift from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM. Qualified candidates have been advised to keep their documents ready and bring them on the day of interview. Candidates can go through the official notification for more details.

What's next?

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 242 vacancies in different organizations. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the Preliminary exam, the Main exam and a physical eligibility test (PET) based on the post.