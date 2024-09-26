CBSE recruitment 2024: Tier 2 exam dates released for various posts, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Tier 2 exam dates 2024 out

CBSE recruitment 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Tier 2 exam schedule for recruitment to the various posts. All those who have qualified in the tier 1 exam are eligible to appear in the tier 2. The CBSE recruitment 2024 exam schedule for tier 2 have been uploaded on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

As per the official announcement, the exam will be conducted on November 10 in Delhi. Candidates can check the detailed CBSE recruitment 2024 exam schedule in the table below.

CBSE Recruitment 2024 Tier 2 exam Schedule

Name of the Post Date of Examination Timing of Examination Accounts Officer November 10 9.00 AM - 12.00Noon AssistantSecretary(Academics/Training) November 10 9.00 AM - 12.00Noon Assistant Secretary (Skill Education) November 10 9.00 AM - 12.00Noon Assistant Secretary (Administration) November 10 2.30 PM - 5.30 PM

CBSE Recruitment 2024 tier 1 exam was conducted on August, 03rd, 10th and 11th at various exam centres. The official notice reads, 'the candidates who appeared in Tier - 1 exam in cities other than Delhi will be paid to and fro Sleeper Class (Non-AC) Train Fare.' 'The candidates claiming the train fare will have to submit a copy of their to and fro journey train tickets and copy of cancelled cheque of their bank account during Tier - 2 examinations.', it added. The amount due to the candidates will be transferred to their bank account, the official notice further reads.

A total of 118 vacancies for the post of Assistant Secretary, Accounts Officer, Junior Translator, Junior Engineer, Accountant and Junior Accountant in various departments of the CBSE will be filled up through this recruitment drive. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CBSE for the latest updates.