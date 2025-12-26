CBSE CTET registration 2026 to reopen tomorrow at ctet.nic.in; Who can apply? CBSE CTET registration 2026: According to CBSE, there were 1,61,127 incomplete registrations which were not converted into completed and submitted final applications. Know how to apply for CBSE CTET 2026 at ctet.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February registration 2026 will be reopened tomorrow, December 27 for candidates who could not complete their application process. According to CBSE, there were 1,61,127 incomplete registrations which were not converted into completed and submitted final applications.

CBSE CTET registration 2026 window was opened from November 27 to December 18, and during this, a total of 25,30,581 candidates had applied successfully, out of which 3,53,218 and 4,14,981 candidates had successfully applied on the second last and the last date of application respectively.

How to apply for CBSE CTET 2026 at ctet.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for CBSE CTET 2026. To apply for CBSE CTET 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay CTET application fee and click on submit. Save CBSE CTET application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

Click on CBSE CTET registration 2025 link

Fill the CTET application form with details and upload required documents

Pay CTET application fee and click on submit

Save CBSE CTET application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE CTET 2026 Eligibility Criteria

For paper I (for classes I-V), the candidates must have completed or be in the final year of the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

- For paper II (for classes VI-VIII), the candidates must have a bachelor's degree with a two-year B.Ed or a four-year integrated B.A./ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

- It must be noted that there is no upper age limit to appear in the CTET 2025 examination.

CBSE CTET application fee 2026

The candidates must pay the application fee online. For general and OBC candidates, the fees is Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both.

CBSE CTET paper pattern 2026

CTET exam is expected to be held in December this year. CTET exam is divided into two papers. The paper I is for candidates who want to teach in classes I-V, while the paper II is for those who want to teach in classes VI-VIII. The exam consists of 150 MCQs and there is no negative marking.

For paper I:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I and Language II

Mathematics

Environmental Studies.

For paper II:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I and Language II

Mathematics

Social Studies or Science.

For details on CBSE CTET 2026, please visit the official website- ctet.nic.in.