CBSE CTET registration 2026 to reopen on December 27 for candidates failed to complete application process CBSE CTET registration 2026: As per CBSE, there were 1,61,127 incomplete registrations which were not converted into completed and submitted final applications. Know how to apply for CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February registration 2026 will be reopened on December 27 for candidates failed to complete their application process. As per CBSE, there were 1,61,127 incomplete registrations which were not converted into completed and submitted final applications.

"Since, the present edition of CTET is being organized after a gap of around one year. Therefore, taking a sympathetic view of the matter, the Board has decided that these candidates, who had initiated registration process for CTET, be given one-time facility for completing their application on the portal. The facility will be made available on the portal from 11 am on December 27 till December 30, 2025 (11.59PM)," CBSE CTET notification mentioned.

CBSE CTET registration 2026 window was opened from November 27 to December 18, and during this a total of 25,30,581 candidates had applied successfully, out of which 3,53,218 and 4,14,981 candidates had successfully applied on the second last and the last date of application respectively.

CBSE CTET 2026 Eligibility Criteria

For paper I (for classes I-V), the candidates must have completed or be in the final year of the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

- For paper II (for classes VI-VIII), the candidates must have a bachelor's degree with a two-year B.Ed or a four-year integrated B.A./ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

- It must be noted that there is no upper age limit to appear in the CTET 2025 examination.

CBSE CTET application fee 2026

The candidates must pay the application fee online. For general and OBC candidates, the fees is Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both.

CBSE CTET paper pattern 2026

CTET exam is expected to be held in December this year. CTET exam is divided into two papers. The paper I is for candidates who want to teach in classes I-V, while the paper II is for those who want to teach in classes VI-VIII. The exam consists of 150 MCQs and there is no negative marking.

For paper I:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I and Language II

Mathematics

Environmental Studies.

For paper II:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I and Language II

Mathematics

Social Studies or Science.

For details on CBSE CTET 2026, please visit the official website- ctet.nic.in.