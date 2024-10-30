Calicut University invites applications for Project Associate posts, check eligibility, how to apply, salary

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Calicut University Recruitment 2024 notification released for project associate posts

Calicut University Recruitment 2024: The University of Calicut has invited applications for the post of Project Associate I & II in the DSTPURSE Project with Dr. Abraham Joseph, Senior Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Calicut as the coordinator. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms through the offline mode on or before November 6.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill two vacancies for the post of Project Associate post. Candidates from all categories are eligible to apply for these positions. The university will provide reservation following the provisions of KS and SSR and the Kerala Public Service Commission manual.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Project Associate 1 and 2: The candidates holding master's degrees in chemistry or relevant discipline from a recognized university are eligible to apply. The candidates should have at least two years of experience in the relevant field. The candidates who have passed National Eligibility Tests or have a valid GATE or CSIR-UGC NET/ valid GATE score in the field of Organic Synthesis, Nanomaterials, Electrocatalysis/Photocatalysis will be preferable.

Age Limit - The candidates should not be above the age of 35 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Salary

Project Associate 1 - Rs. 31,000 + HRA (NET or GATE candidates); Rs. 25,000 + HRA (Candidates with Minimum Qualifications)

Project Associate 2: Rs. 35,000 + HRA

Selection Criteria

The selection will be based on the performance in a written test and subsequent personal interview. Only short-listed candidates will be intimated through email, and they will have to attend the written test & interview at their own cost. No TA/DA shall be paid to the candidates for attending the test and interview and the selected candidates have to join immediately.

How to apply?

Interested candidates may send their biodata, along with email ID and copies of relevant certificates to the coordinator (purseuoc@gmail.com) on or before November 6, 2024 by email with subject as ''Application for the DST PURSE project''.