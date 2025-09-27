BSEB Bihar STET registration date 2025 extended; know how to apply at bihar-stet.com BSEB Bihar STET registration date 2025: The last date to apply for BSEB STET is October 5. Apply at bihar-stet.com.

The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 registration date has been extended, the candidates can apply for BSEB STET on the official website- bihar-stet.com till October 5. To apply for BSEB STET 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- bihar-stet.com and click on STET registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay BSEB STET application fee and click on submit. Save BSEB STET application form PDF and take a print out.

BSEB STET Registration 2025: Steps to apply at bihar-stet.com

Visit the official website- bihar-stet.com

Click on BSEB STET registration link

Fill BSEB STET application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay BSEB STET application fee and click on submit

Save BSEB STET application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB STET Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates should possess Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), graduation, post graduation degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 37 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation; 3 years for Women, BC, MBC category candidates, 5 years for SC/ ST category candidates and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBd).

Application fee: The application fee for a single paper is Rs 960, while Rs 1,440 for both papers for general/ EWS category candidates. For reserved category candidates, Rs 760 is for one paper and Rs 1,140 for both papers.

Qualifying marks: The minimum qualifying marks for general category is 50 per cent, BC- 45.5 per cent, SC/ ST, PwBD- 40 per cent.

For details on BSEB STET exam 2025, please visit the official website- bihar-stet.com.