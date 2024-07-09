BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card 2024 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's easy step

Follow us on Image Source : BPSC BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card 2024 out

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the Teacher Recruitment 2024 exam. All those who applied for BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 can download their call letters using their registration number, password on the login page. The link to the BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card 2024 is accessible at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from July 19 to 22 for recruitment to the various teaching positions across the state. Candidates can download the BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide registration number, password and click on the 'submit' button

BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card for future reference

This recruitment is being done to recruit 87,074 vacancies for the post of Primary Teacher (Classes 1 to 5), Middle School Teacher (Classes 6 to 8), Secondary Teacher (Classes 9 to 10) and Senior Secondary Teacher (Classes 11 to 12). The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test and document verification. Only those who will qualify in the written exam will be called for further selection procedure.

Exam Schedule

(12.30 to 2.30 pm)

July 19-Science and Maths, Social Science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu (Classes 6 to 8)

July 20 - General, Urdu and Bangla (Classes 1 to 5 for SC/ST)

July 21: Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arbi, French, English, Science, Maths, Fine Arts, Dance, Physical Education, Methili, Music and Social Science (For Classes 9 to 10, and 6 to 10 for SC/ST)

July 22: For Classes 11 to 12 (9.30 am to 12 pm): All subjects

For Classes 6 to 10 for SC/ST(2.30 pm to 5.00 pm): Computer and music/fine arts