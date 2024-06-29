BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Bihar TRE 3.0 schedule out, check dates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar TRE 3 0 schedule out

BPSC Teacher TRE 3.0 schedule 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the subject-wise detailed timetable for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (BPSC TRE 3.0) re-exam 2024. Candidates who applied for BPSC Teacher TRE 3.0 2024 exam can download the exam schedule from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.gov.in.

The BPSC TRE 3.0 exam is scheduled to take place from July 19 to July 22. The exams will be held in single shifts from 12 pm to 2:30 pm, except on July 22, when the test will be conducted in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The BPSC TRE 3.0 school teacher competitive exam, which was originally scheduled for March 15, 2024, was canceled due to allegations of a paper leak. It was then rescheduled for March 16, 2024, but later postponed to June 27-30, 2024. However, the exam was rescheduled again and is now set to take place from July 19 to July 22, 2024. The complete subject-wise BPSC TRE 3.0 exam schedule can be checked bleow.

July 19: Mathematics and Science, Social Science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Urdu (Class 6 to Class 8)

July 20: General, Urdu, Bangla (Classes 1 to 5)

July 21: Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, English, Science, Mathematics, Fine Art, Dance, Physical Education, Maithili, Music and Social Science (Classes 9-10, Education Department) Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Education (Classes 6-10, SC, ST Welfare Department)

July 22: The test will be held in two shifts

Morning shift: All subjects for classes 11-12 teachers at Education and SC, ST Welfare Department schools.

Afternoon shift: Computer, Music, Art subjects for classes 6 to 10 teachers at SC, ST Welfare Department schools.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card Soon

The candidates will be able to download Bihar BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit cards soon from the official website. It is expected that the commission will release the BPSC TRE 3.0 call letters one week prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.