BPSC AE Assistant Engineer 2025 admit cards to be released on this date, when and how to download BPSC AE Assistant Engineer 2025 admit cards will be released soon. Candidates who applied for BPSC Assistant Engineer AE Recruitment 2025 can download their call letters by visiting the official website - bpsc.bihar.gov.in, once released.

New Delhi:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the release date for the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) exam. According to the notice, the BPSC AE 2025 admit cards will be available for download on July 14, 2025. Candidates who applied for the BPSC Assistant Engineer AE Recruitment 2025 can obtain their call letters by visiting the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) exam is scheduled to take place on July 17, 18, and 19, 2025, in two shifts: from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon and from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Initially, the exam was planned for July 5, 6, and 7, 2025, to fill 1,024 Assistant Engineer positions. Once the admit cards are released, candidates can download their BPSC AE Assistant Engineer 2025 admit cards by following the simple steps outlined on the website.

How to download BPSC AE Assistant Engineer 2025 admit cards?

Visit the official website - bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on 'BPSC AE Assistant Engineer 2025 admit cards link' flashing on homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your required details such as roll number, date of birth, captcha and submit.

BPSC AE Assistant Engineer 2025 admit cards will appear on screen.

Download and save BPSC AE Assistant Engineer 2025 admit cards for future reference.

Exam Pattern

BPSC AE Assistant Engineer 2025 exam includes 6 papers - General Studies, General English, General Hindi, General Engineering and Stream-specific papers ( Civil, Mechanical, Electrical ) and Engineering aptitude. Each paper will carry 100 questions for 100 marks. The General English, General Hindi paper will be qualifying in nature. The candidates will have 1 hour to complete each exam. The candidates will have to get 40% combined marks to qualify, and SC/ST Candiadtes have to get 32% combined marks to qualify. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates.