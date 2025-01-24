BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024 Result released, what's next

Follow us on Image Source : BPSC BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024 Result out

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024 Result: The Bihar Public Service (BPSC) has released the results of the Integrated 70th Combined (Prelims) Examination, which sparked mega protests. According to the official data, a total of 21,581 candidates have passed the exam. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 can now download their roll-number-wise merit list from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.gov.in.

According to the official data, A total of 328,990 candidates took the exam, out of which 9,017 belonged to the general category, 3,295 to the Scheduled Caste category and 211 to Scheduled Tribes.

What's next?

All those who have successfully qualified for the BPSC 70th CCE 2025, are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The commission has not yet announced the BPSC 2025 mains exam date. It is expected that the commission will announce the main exam dates within the next week. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

BPSC 70th CCE mains 2024 exam pattern

BPSC 70th CCE main 2024 exam will have five exams, with the Optional Paper and General Hindi Paper qualifying.