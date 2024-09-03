BPSC 70th CCE 2024 notification to be released soon; exam tentatively on November 17- details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC 70th CCE 2024 notification soon

BPSC 70th CCE 2024 notification: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the prelims exam dates of the integrated 70th combined competitive exam 2024. According to the official announcement, BPSC 70th CCE 2024 Prelims will tentatively be conducted on November 17, 2024. The detailed notification for the same is expected to be released soon. However, the commission has not given any specific date for the release of the official notification. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

BPSC 70th CCE 2024 detailed notification will include important details such as the total number of vacancies, eligibility, and registration dates among others. The commission further stated that the tentative date for BPSC 70th CCE 2024 is September 30 as per the calendar but the notification could not be published due to unavoidable reasons.

On August 31, the commission announced the BPSC 69th CCE Mains result. A total of 1,005 candidates have successfully qualified for the interview or personality test round.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC 70th CCE 2024 online application'

Click on 'apply online'

Register yourself before proceeding with the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

General / BC / EBC: Rs. 600/-

SC / ST / PH / All Female: Rs. 150/-

Payment Mode: Pay Fee Via Online Mode

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Age Limit - Candidates should be between 21 and 37 years as of August 1, 2024. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Criteria

The selection process includes three stages- prelims, mains, and interviews. All those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for mains exam. The selected candidates will be called for interview.