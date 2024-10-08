BPSC 69th CCE 2024: Interview letters out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : BPSC BPSC 69th CCE 2024 Interview letters out

BPSC 69th CCE 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview letters for Integrated 69th Combined Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can download Bihar BPSC 69th CCE 2024 interview letters from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

In order to download BPSC 69th CCE 2024 interview letters, the candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their roll number on the login page. For the ease of candidates, we have provided easy steps below.

How to download BPSC 69th CCE 2024 interview letters?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'BPSC 69th CCE 2024 interview letters'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your roll number, captcha and click on 'submit'

BPSC 69th CCE 2024 interview letters will appear on the screen

Download and save BPSC 69th CCE 2024 interview letters for future reference

BPSC 69th CCE 2024 interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 15 to 30 in two shifts — 10.30 am and 2.30 pm, with an aim to recruit 475 vacancies in different departments. Candidates appearing in the said exam can download their call letters using credentials on the login page. The link to the BPSC 69th CCE 2024 interview letters can be accessed directly by clicking on the above link.