Bihar Police Result 2024 out at csbc.bihar.gov.in, check list of selected candidates for PET

Bihar Police Result: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has announced the results of the police constable exam 2024. All those who appeared in the written exam against the advertisement number 01/2023 can download their results by visiting the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Police Result 2024 PDF contains the list of the successful candidates who appeared in the written exam and qualified for the PET. According to the results, A total of 1,06,955 candidates have qualified for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). The category-wise list of the selected candidates is available on the official website.

CSBC conducted the Bihar Police Constable written examination on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 in 38 districts in Bihar. Candidates can download Bihar Police Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

Bihar Police Result 2024: Category-wise selected candidate's list

Reserved Quota Selected candidates General Category 42,780 Economically Weaker Section 10,700 Scheduled Caste 17,000 Scheduled Tribe 1,140 EBC 19,210 BC 12,850 WBC 3,275 Total 1,06,955

Bihar Police Result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'Bihar Police Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a PDF

Check your roll number and save the PDF for future reference

List of the candidates selected for PET

When will Bihar Police Constable 2024 PET be conducted?

As of now, the board has not shared any information on the CSBC Bihar Police PET 2024 exam. The candidates who have qualified for the written test will be eligible to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The date and time of conducting CSBC Police Constable PET 2024 will be announced in due course. Candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website of CSBC.